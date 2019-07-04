Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) EPS Estimated At $0.18; Badger Meter (BMI) Sentiment Is 1.55

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 96 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 62 sold and trimmed positions in Badger Meter Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.77 million shares, down from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Badger Meter Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 57 New Position: 39.

Analysts expect Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_ARE’s profit would be $10.92M giving it 27.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Aecon Group Inc.’s analysts see -212.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 267,091 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. for 470,820 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 106,021 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.61% invested in the company for 36,159 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 77,434 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.68M for 31.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 55.8 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.

