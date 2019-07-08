Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) EPS Estimated At $0.18; AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AUTLF) Shorts Raised By 83.33%

Analysts expect Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_ARE’s profit would be $10.95M giving it 26.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Aecon Group Inc.’s analysts see -212.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 45,844 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) had an increase of 83.33% in short interest. AUTLF’s SI was 1,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 83.33% from 600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11 days are for AUSTAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s short sellers to cover AUTLF’s short positions. It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aecon Group Inc. provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Among 4 analysts covering Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aecon Group Inc. had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Altacorp maintained Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by National Bank Canada. Raymond James maintained the shares of ARE in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s (NYSE:ARE) 96% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and Asia. The company has market cap of $863.35 million. The firm designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies. It has a 28.92 P/E ratio. It also develops and integrates advanced vessel control and information management systems, including control and monitoring, and motion control systems.

Another recent and important Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018.