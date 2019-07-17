Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Oshkosh (OSK)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Oshkosh Corp (OSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 167 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 143 reduced and sold holdings in Oshkosh Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 60.16 million shares, down from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Oshkosh Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 118 Increased: 99 New Position: 68.

Analysts expect Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_ARE’s profit would be $10.92 million giving it 27.67 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Aecon Group Inc.’s analysts see -212.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 277,860 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Aecon Group Inc. provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Among 4 analysts covering Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aecon Group Inc. had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Altacorp maintained Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Altacorp has “Buy” rating and $23.5 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. National Bank Canada maintained the shares of ARE in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by National Bank Canada. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 7.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.50M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.57% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation for 368,531 shares. Skylands Capital Llc owns 280,150 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 5.72 million shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 1.81% in the stock. De Burlo Group Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 101,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 472,540 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS