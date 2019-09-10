Aecom (ACM) Stock Value Rose While Advisors Asset Management Trimmed Position; D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) (HSBC) Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) (HSBC) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 44,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 320,705 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 13/05/2018 – HSBC claims first trade-finance deal with blockchain; 18/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 750P FROM 260P; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/03/2018 – HSBC hopes to launch `open banking’ app within months; 28/03/2018 – 64HO: HSBC Bank PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Rev $13.71B Vs. $12.99B; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 111P FROM 90P; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – ALLIANZ SE ALVG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 223 FROM EUR 213

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 12,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 50,453 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 62,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 56,917 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management reported 110,626 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 331 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 1,343 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has invested 0.18% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 220,749 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Strs Ohio owns 0.18% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 1.33M shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 86 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com invested in 83,007 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 2.08% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 10,756 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Price T Rowe Md has 67,881 shares.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" on May 17, 2019

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fu (MQY) by 28,737 shares to 148,585 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 19,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $120.79M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.