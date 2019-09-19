Aecom (ACM) Stock Rose While Renaissance Technologies Lifted by $21.16 Million Its Position; Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Position by $9.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 571,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 980,177 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.10M, up from 408,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 735,649 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 485,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.86M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $619.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 42,639 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of lnspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RECENT EURO APPRECIATION NOT A BIG CONCERN, MOSTLY DUE TO EURO ZONE’S STRONG ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS l HAVE HIGH DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION WILL PICK UP AND AT SOME POINT REACH TARGET; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT: BOND-BUYING SHOULD BE PHASED OUT AFTER SEPTEMBER; 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS U.S. CONSUMERS WILL PAY PRICE FOR ANY PROTECTIONISM; 29/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot Urges QE End to Help Wean World Economy Off Stimulus; 24/05/2018 – KNOT SAYS DUTCH HOUSING PLAN IS `GOOD INITIATIVE’; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTPUT GAP PROBABLY CLOSED AT END OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Receives Significant Growth Investment from Provenance; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NO MATERIAL RISK TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM CRYPTOTOKENS

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KNOP – Undervalued Dividend Monster – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 31,872 shares to 136,544 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 342,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 45,400 shares to 298,400 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 100,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,653 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.