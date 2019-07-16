Aecom (ACM) Stake Lifted by Primecap Management Company; Dexcom (DXCM) Share Value Declined While Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 53.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 12,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 23,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 767,805 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 182,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.70M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.71M, up from 21.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 367,093 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Aecom. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Delivers Letter to AECOM CEO and Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74,900 shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $154.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,670 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 29,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Graham & Advsrs LP holds 0.5% or 154,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has invested 0.06% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 25,592 shares stake. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.37% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 16,792 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 27,500 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon stated it has 2.02M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd reported 184,149 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 254,029 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group owns 689,834 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 131,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 37,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Pcl has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 20,447 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 643,552 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Franklin Res stated it has 231,406 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 114,387 shares. Stephens Ar owns 4,542 shares. The Indiana-based Old National National Bank In has invested 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 3.19M were accumulated by Cap Ww Invsts. Bamco New York invested 0.21% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 16 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Edge Wealth Llc has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 85,988 shares to 31,795 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 9,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,720 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will MedTech Ease Investors’ Concern & Outperform? 4 Picks – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altair Engineering, Netgear, Fitbit, Microsoft and DexCom highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DexCom: High Growth, Intense Competition, Extreme Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 10 Fastest-Growing Stocks to Invest In Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves 0.35%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 6,000 shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R, worth $893,400 on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, January 23 Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 3,114 shares.