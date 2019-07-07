Aecom (ACM) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Linscomb & Williams Increased United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 26,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,235 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 60,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 512,640 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, January 30 Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,620 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,159 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 15,655 shares. Bp Plc reported 0.42% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd holds 459 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 105,624 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 41,307 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,761 shares. City Hldgs holds 30,417 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 17,808 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 83,612 shares. 375,224 were accumulated by Korea Invest.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares to 410,915 shares, valued at $40.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Dow Futures Point to a Rally, while United Technologies Jumps – Barron’s” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM (ACM) announces contract with US Department of State to provide Diplomatic Platform Support – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.12% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 28,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 4.79 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 188 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 55,600 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 37,300 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0% or 626 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 65,935 shares. Daiwa Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.03% or 2.85M shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 776,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 149,250 are held by John G Ullman And Associates.