Aecom (ACM) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $760,525; Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Holding by $656,928; Market Valuation Were Volatile

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 24/04/2018 – FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP – BONDS ARE SECURED WITH A PORTION OF ATLAS MARA’S SHAREHOLDING IN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNC); 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.75 BLN RUPEES TO GITANJALI FIRMS; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK USD 5YR SIZE SET AT $500M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 11/03/2018 – MOHAMMAD NASR ABDEEN CEO OF ABU DHABI’S UNION NATIONAL BANK

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 26,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 34,235 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 60,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 667,761 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 385,493 shares to 124,057 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 205,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,750 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholders Approve Union Bankshares Corporation Acquisition of Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s official: Union Bank is now Atlantic Union Bank – Washington Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporation; Intends to Rebrand its bank from Union Bank & Trust to Atlantic Union Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation Names Ronald L. Tillett Chairman – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 212 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,700 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1.78M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,294 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 435 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 93,089 shares. Montgomery Inv Incorporated accumulated 7,126 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Teton Advsr Inc holds 60,413 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,325 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Northern Tru Corp reported 1.38M shares stake. Michigan-based Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 0.32% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Cwm Llc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.