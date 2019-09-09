AECOM (ACM) Reaches $38.18 52-Week High; Mackay Shields Has Lowered Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding By $371,826

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 2,043 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 95,360 shares with $17.38M value, down from 97,403 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $48.01B valuation. The stock increased 4.64% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 2.19 million shares traded or 44.90% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.09 target or 5.00% above today’s $38.18 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.69 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $40.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $284.65 million more. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 1.11M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $120.78 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Design and Consulting Services , Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AECOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Luminus Mngmt Limited Company invested 3.33% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 23.21M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 1.20M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 725 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 5,708 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 1.07 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment. John G Ullman & Assoc invested in 149,250 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc holds 245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications Inc owns 56,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 25,592 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Snow Mngmt Lp has 1.86% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 992,422 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 429,010 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 154,000 shares stake.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 35,500 shares to 1.85M valued at $479.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 4,605 shares and now owns 399,675 shares. Colony Cap Inc New was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 7.20% above currents $158.27 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $15700 target. SunTrust maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Friday, August 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $16000 target.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $925.12M for 12.97 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 0.75% or 62,032 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 23,817 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Asset Management owns 0.1% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 30,126 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2.32% or 110,226 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 1.91 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 29,039 shares. Westwood Grp Inc has 0.8% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Duff Phelps Com owns 478,510 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. 23 are held by Jnba Fincl Advsr. Honeywell has invested 6.56% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 3 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property offers $3.5B of notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property prices $3.5B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.