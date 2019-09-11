AECOM (ACM) Reaches $38.04 52-Week High; CLARKSON HORACE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (CKNHF) Shorts Increased By 17.03%

The stock of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.70 target or 7.00% above today’s $38.04 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.60B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $40.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $392.14M more. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 89,989 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M

CLARKSON HORACE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) had an increase of 17.03% in short interest. CKNHF’s SI was 21,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.03% from 18,200 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 2 days are for CLARKSON HORACE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)’s short sellers to cover CKNHF’s short positions. It closed at $27.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company has market cap of $849.42 million. It operates through four divisions: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AECOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.59M are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Advisory Serv Net Ltd Company has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 245 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.03% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 2.85 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 21.70M shares. Whittier Co invested in 4,350 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 139,400 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd owns 86 shares. State Street Corp reported 3.76M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Luminus Ltd Llc has invested 3.33% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Strs Ohio accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.02% or 65,935 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 84,582 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Rothschild Il has 0.18% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 51,715 shares.

