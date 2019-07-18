Aecom (ACM) Holding Has Increased by Md Sass Investors Services Inc; Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Its Limelight Networks (LLNW) Position by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 79,804 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 435,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, down from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 1.96M shares traded or 78.96% up from the average. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M; 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery; 26/03/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. to Issue First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – RBNZ Governor Set to Steal Limelight in Monetary Policy Debut; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham Inv Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 154,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 83,007 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 27,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 665,261 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 222,000 shares. 8,126 are held by Parametrica Management Ltd. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Bartlett & Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 41,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Md Sass Investors Service invested 3.47% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 2,648 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Bessemer Group holds 0% or 626 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.01% or 254,504 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 44,630 shares to 280,916 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 33,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,769 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “AECOM announces intent to spin off its industry-leading government services business – Financial Post” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Vance Corp (EV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) CEO Michael Burke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AECOM Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 11,287 shares. 747,472 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation. Qs Investors Ltd Llc owns 876 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 868,970 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 223,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 54,300 are owned by Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). American Intl Gp Inc invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 186,140 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 284,393 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Perritt Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.45% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Legal General Group Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).