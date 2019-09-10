Aecom (ACM) Holder Fil LTD Has Lowered Position by $601,982; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lifted Its Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $367,372

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 172.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 316,983 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 20,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 349,511 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 370,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 704,228 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $120.78M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “U.S. Department of Energy extends AECOM-led joint venture contract to manage tank operations at the Hanford Site for up to 12 months – Financial Post” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 7,897 shares to 7.46M shares, valued at $559.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 10,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 51,715 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 10,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 394,904 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 298,000 shares. 733,825 are held by Md Sass Svcs. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 30,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 665,261 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 48,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 15,984 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa invested in 311,578 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Company has 1,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 65,935 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 23.21M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,393 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Corp invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Cibc Asset Management invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Meeder Asset owns 570 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 47,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 307,670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 54,857 shares. Btim has 0.55% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 693,356 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 79,568 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership reported 14,096 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 5,762 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,240 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.02% or 553,671 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.06% or 52,487 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Commerce Bankâ€™s holding company splits C-level job – Kansas City Business Journal” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.