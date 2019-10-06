AECOM (ACM) Forms $36.96 Double Top; Duquesne Family Office Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 11.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 109,608 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 1.04M shares with $175.96M value, up from 928,785 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $433.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD

AECOM (ACM) formed double top with $40.29 target or 9.00% above today’s $36.96 share price. AECOM (ACM) has $5.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 473,228 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $126.63M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold AECOM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). House Lc has invested 0.1% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.87M shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.41M shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 18,879 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 134 are held by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 113,537 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Washington Communications has 510,644 shares. 5,931 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 907,943 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 47,307 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 23,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Luminus Mgmt Lc holds 4.25% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 4.69 million shares.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Key Takeaways From Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.