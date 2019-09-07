AECOM (ACM) and Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) Contrasting side by side

Both AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) compete on a level playing field in the Technical Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM 33 0.28 N/A 1.66 21.67 Grana y Montero S.A.A. 3 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AECOM and Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM 0.00% 6.7% 1.9% Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0.00% -3.9% -1%

Volatility and Risk

AECOM’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Grana y Montero S.A.A. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

AECOM’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Grana y Montero S.A.A. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. AECOM therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AECOM and Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 0 1 3.00 Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0 0 0 0.00

AECOM has a 6.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of Grana y Montero S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors. AECOM’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AECOM -2.47% -4.84% 7.41% 18.53% 9.4% 35.66% Grana y Montero S.A.A. -2.33% -0.68% -16.76% -3.93% -21.64% -5.79%

For the past year AECOM had bullish trend while Grana y Montero S.A.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors AECOM beats Grana y Montero S.A.A.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; AncÃ³n – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la RepÃºblica in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco Â– Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.