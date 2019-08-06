AECOM (ACM) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Contrasting side by side

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) are two firms in the Technical Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM 33 0.25 N/A 1.66 21.67 Ameresco Inc. 15 0.84 N/A 0.75 19.13

Table 1 highlights AECOM and Ameresco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameresco Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AECOM. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. AECOM’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ameresco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM 0.00% 6.7% 1.9% Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

AECOM has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ameresco Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AECOM’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Ameresco Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ameresco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AECOM.

Analyst Recommendations

AECOM and Ameresco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 0 1 3.00 Ameresco Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

AECOM’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 20.74%. On the other hand, Ameresco Inc.’s potential upside is 46.40% and its consensus price target is $19.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Ameresco Inc. looks more robust than AECOM as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Ameresco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AECOM’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Ameresco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AECOM -2.47% -4.84% 7.41% 18.53% 9.4% 35.66% Ameresco Inc. -2.4% -3.39% -5.63% -3.91% 11.33% 1.06%

For the past year AECOM has stronger performance than Ameresco Inc.

Summary

AECOM beats on 7 of the 11 factors Ameresco Inc.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.