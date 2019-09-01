Adynxx Inc. (ADYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -8.10 0.00 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.88 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adynxx Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adynxx Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx Inc. 0.00% -47.1% -36.2% Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.98. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adynxx Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Adynxx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adynxx Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48.33, while its potential upside is 160.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adynxx Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 8.7% of Adynxx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adynxx Inc. 0.52% -1.69% -67.08% -68.26% -63.61% -57.57% Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77%

For the past year Adynxx Inc. was more bearish than Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Adynxx Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.