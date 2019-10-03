Adynxx Inc. (ADYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx Inc. 2 0.00 1.00M -8.10 0.00 Amgen Inc. 200 1.70 598.34M 12.53 14.89

In table 1 we can see Adynxx Inc. and Amgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx Inc. 56,341,202.32% -47.1% -36.2% Amgen Inc. 299,184,959.25% 61.4% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.98 shows that Adynxx Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Adynxx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Amgen Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Adynxx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adynxx Inc. and Amgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amgen Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

Amgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $215.5 consensus target price and a 12.18% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Adynxx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Amgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adynxx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Competitively, 0.2% are Amgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adynxx Inc. 0.52% -1.69% -67.08% -68.26% -63.61% -57.57% Amgen Inc. 6.15% 0.12% 5.93% 0.93% -2.12% -4.16%

For the past year Amgen Inc. has weaker performance than Adynxx Inc.

Summary

Amgen Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Adynxx Inc.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.