Adynxx Inc. (ADYX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

We will be comparing the differences between Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -8.10 0.00 AbbVie Inc. 75 3.21 N/A 3.54 18.84

Table 1 highlights Adynxx Inc. and AbbVie Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx Inc. 0.00% -47.1% -36.2% AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Adynxx Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. AbbVie Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adynxx Inc. are 8.3 and 8.2. Competitively, AbbVie Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adynxx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adynxx Inc. and AbbVie Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AbbVie Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, AbbVie Inc.’s potential upside is 14.86% and its average target price is $81.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.8% of Adynxx Inc. shares and 71% of AbbVie Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.7% of Adynxx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are AbbVie Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adynxx Inc. 0.52% -1.69% -67.08% -68.26% -63.61% -57.57% AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74%

For the past year Adynxx Inc. was more bearish than AbbVie Inc.

Summary

AbbVie Inc. beats Adynxx Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.