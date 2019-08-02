Advisory Services Network Trimmed Meredith (MDP) Position by $317,680; Timkensteel (TMST) Shares Declined While Bronson Point Management Trimmed Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 648 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 109,315 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUN; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 13/05/2018 – Meredith Milstein, Lance Polivy

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 403,677 shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mgmt owns 15,368 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 4,788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 53,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, North Star Invest Corporation has 0.26% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 4,946 shares. Edmp Inc accumulated 1.85% or 34,319 shares. 671,583 are held by Macquarie Limited. Comerica Financial Bank has 33,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amg National Bank reported 62,677 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 15,969 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 25,351 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 11,775 shares stake. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 40,409 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 21,260 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,217 shares to 5,184 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meredith sells Sports Illustrated for $110M – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EatingWell Partners With The International Food Information Council Foundation For The 2019 Future Of Food Summit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Timken Company: Ready To Keep Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.