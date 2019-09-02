Advisory Services Network Stake in Green Dot (GDOT) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Upped Holding by $560,270 as Valuation Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67,000, down from 10,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 616,560 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,729 shares to 49,790 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).