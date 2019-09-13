Advisory Services Network Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Upped Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 48,973 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44 million, up from 46,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $540.56. About 218,820 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 72,031 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, up from 69,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.96. About 2.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 12,120 shares to 1,707 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,724 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Finance Services stated it has 26,772 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Choate Invest Advisors invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.04% or 1,852 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,592 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru Communications reported 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,950 shares. 25,610 were accumulated by Cushing Asset Mgmt L P. Schaller Invest Group Inc Inc accumulated 4,027 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Somerset Tru reported 0.91% stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,225 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada invested in 128,331 shares. 32,500 were reported by Opus Investment Mgmt. Morgan Stanley holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16.26 million shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Comerica State Bank holds 61,783 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has 0.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oak Ridge Limited owns 1,406 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 79,488 shares. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.83% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.03% or 110 shares. Ashfield Prtn holds 0.63% or 12,971 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meridian holds 1.34% or 6,577 shares. Montag A & Incorporated invested in 565 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 13,802 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,096 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.