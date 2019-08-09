Advisory Services Network Position in Kroger Co (KR) Has Lowered by $464,376; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose, Tompkins Financial Lowered Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 19,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2,144 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 21,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 14.30M shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $365.80M for 13.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

