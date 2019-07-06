Advisory Services Network Position In Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Was Has Raised; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 10,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2778.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,426 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 2.74M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 the insider NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Propels Community Financial Institutions into the Direct Bank Market with Innovative Core on Demand Solution – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Recognized as â€œBest Outsourcing Providerâ€ by Family Wealth Report Awards – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FIS Prized For Its Leverage To Bank IT Investments – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.04% or 46,340 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 112 shares. 50,825 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Summit Gru Ltd Co holds 17,400 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited has invested 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Franklin Inc reported 141,408 shares stake. Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 5,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Communication Na owns 8,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oarsman Inc reported 2,246 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Company holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 256,147 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 42,145 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 3.95M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com invested in 189,179 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moneta Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 326,976 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20,919 shares to 1,567 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 210,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,527 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,255 shares to 31,431 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 50,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,825 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: What’s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Should UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock Remain in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 11,500 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.08M on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx has 33,258 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,381 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Essex Financial Serv Incorporated has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.68% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 344,513 shares. Schroder Investment Gru has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Liberty Capital Mgmt has invested 2.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi holds 995 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Inc Lc holds 0.03% or 1,008 shares in its portfolio. Allen Mngmt Ltd reported 3.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Compton Mgmt Ri invested in 868 shares. 18 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lincoln National Corporation holds 4,915 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).