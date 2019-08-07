Advisory Services Network Maintains Stake in Centurylink (CTL); Freeport (FCX) Market Value Declined While Envestnet Asset Management Cut Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 105.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 71,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 140,086 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 68,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 2.11M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 58.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 640,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 450,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 2.94M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 31,831 shares to 117,825 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 137,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,919 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 1.68M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prtn has invested 0.29% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). California-based Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 374,646 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.16M shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 316,334 shares stake. Company Of Vermont invested in 1,324 shares. Bridgeway Cap invested in 0.48% or 3.23 million shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 277,336 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 24,799 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14.68M shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 14,972 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 221,813 are held by Edgestream Prtn Lp.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 16,143 shares to 43,199 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 38,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.00M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Holderness Investments reported 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 9.30 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 1,032 shares stake. 98,999 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com. New England Research And Inc owns 36,200 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 188,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 23,459 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.06% stake. 267,692 were accumulated by Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore. 547,142 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 64,656 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 183,142 shares.