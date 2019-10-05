Advisory Services Network Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Position By $624,195; 5 Analysts Bullish HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,783 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 11,410 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 15,193 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

Among 6 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. HealthEquity has $92 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78.63’s average target is 44.17% above currents $54.54 stock price. HealthEquity had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperformer” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $74.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperformer Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

24/06/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $80.0000 85.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Increased An Energizing 193% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s How HealthEquity Lowers Healthcare Costs – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 War-on-Healthcare-Costs Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 493,637 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 39.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Fidelity (FSTA) stake by 23,254 shares to 90,634 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 42,388 shares and now owns 266,733 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) was raised too.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere announces layoffs at Illinois, Iowa plants – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.61M for 19.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) reported 187 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 117,772 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 649,925 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 330,958 shares. Nadler Financial Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,176 shares. Cetera Advisors owns 44,555 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 21,873 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hartford Invest invested in 0.16% or 34,681 shares. Kempen Capital Nv owns 27,707 shares. Westchester Capital Management reported 82 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,395 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 6,624 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1,280 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 63,729 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.86’s average target is 1.29% above currents $167.69 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 26 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $15000 target in Monday, May 13 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DE in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of DE in report on Monday, June 17 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, September 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, August 19. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse.