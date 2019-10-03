Advisory Services Network Lifted Stake in Splunk (SPLK); Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Increased Its Position

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,251 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.76. About 828,117 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 100.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 513,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.79 million, up from 508,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 1.79M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,289 shares to 146,484 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 8,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,839 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

