Advisory Services Network Increases Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT); As Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Market Valuation Rose, Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $338,415

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 5,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 24,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 18,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 22,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 1.08M shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar’s Global Machine Sales For July Rise 4% – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Goldman Sachs Downgrade of Caterpillar May Actually Be Good News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 10,175 shares to 230 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,456 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.14% or 81,600 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Farmers Natl Bank stated it has 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Highstreet Asset invested in 0.08% or 10,031 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 20,043 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Al holds 67,080 shares. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.1% or 2,524 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.31% or 11,068 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap accumulated 13,974 shares. Whittier has 61,296 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 5,464 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Parkside Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Stifel Financial accumulated 860,696 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Svcs Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 44,999 shares. 26,012 are held by Trexquant Investment L P. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 600 are held by Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc). 287,180 are owned by Cooper Creek Partners Management Lc. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc has invested 0.04% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 121,456 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 112,109 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 469,582 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. BREWER OLIVER G III also bought $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L also bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) on Thursday, May 23.