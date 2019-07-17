Advisory Services Network Increases Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position Held by Vision Capital Management Inc

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 3,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 411,853 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Worker killed at Martin Marietta plant OSHA investigating death of employee, 24 – BizWest” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Inc holds 2,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,469 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 1,531 shares. Hoplite Cap Limited Partnership reported 3.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,303 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.15% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 57,421 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited invested in 0.01% or 7,546 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 58,953 shares. 284,269 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 179,007 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 1,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty reported 1.59 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 1,659 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 5,200 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 10,655 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10,978 shares to 1,092 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 22,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,186 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vanguard Grp owns 55.41 million shares. Telos Management Inc reported 23,433 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 24,165 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Miller Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.54% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stephens Ar reported 0.43% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.99% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.95M shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79,117 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 40,725 were accumulated by Willis Counsel. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.52% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 99,797 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service (UPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Georgia’s Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Charlene Thomas To Participate In Prestigious Program Hosted By The Secretary Of Defense – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.