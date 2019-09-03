Advisory Services Network Holds Position in Costco Whsl New (COST); Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position by $3.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 50,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 897,804 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.86 million, down from 948,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 8.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 15,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $291.29. About 1.00 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,090 shares to 2,021 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,029 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 7.96 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 7,451 shares to 10,604 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 22,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,186 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

