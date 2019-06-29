Advisory Services Network Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Lowered by $334,366 as Stock Rose; As Wal (WMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Horan Capital Management Decreased Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 7.42 million shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video)

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 6.51M shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 21/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms. Via @DelRey:; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Ecommerce Helps Walmart, MAGA ETF; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43M for 8.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 11,083 shares to 113,322 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.