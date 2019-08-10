Advisory Services Network Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Has Lowered by $371,342; Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined While Coatue Management Has Upped Stake

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 943,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.70M, up from 973,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 4,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 4,087 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 8,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59 million. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.