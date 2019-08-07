Advisory Services Network Has Upped Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $1.15 Million; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 198,946 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 117.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 14,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 26,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 12,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “TransDigm Gives Shareholders a Special Treat – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap LP invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Zeke Cap Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Country Trust Bancshares accumulated 0% or 908 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 6,035 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability. 5,940 are owned by Frontier Inv Commerce. Fin Svcs Corporation accumulated 9,735 shares. Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 1.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 9,288 shares. Advisory Net stated it has 26,652 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,575 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.52% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 35,899 were accumulated by Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs Ltd Co. Hyman Charles D invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,054 shares to 5,351 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 19,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,640 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $186.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).