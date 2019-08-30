Advisory Services Network Has Upped Cummins (CMI) Holding; Gam Holding Ag Has Increased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position By $6.00 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 30.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 3,717 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 15,802 shares with $2.50M value, up from 12,085 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $149.69. About 351,595 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Gam Holding Ag increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 107.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 10,533 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 20,351 shares with $11.61 million value, up from 9,818 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $58.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $512.35. About 257,699 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 7.56% above currents $149.69 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Evercore downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated reported 10,820 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seatown Pte Limited owns 1.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 60,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 20,357 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 1.50 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt & holds 5,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 1,987 shares in its portfolio. First Republic reported 60,143 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc reported 1,405 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Da Davidson & has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 94,168 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,625 shares. 15,502 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 8,480 shares to 11,778 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 18,919 shares and now owns 1,830 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was reduced too.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 16,472 shares to 137,995 valued at $19.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) stake by 25,507 shares and now owns 38,294 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 17.69% above currents $512.35 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $630 target in Monday, April 1 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating.