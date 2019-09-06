Advisory Services Network Has Upped American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Shorts at SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARE (SMUPF) Lowered By 81.27%

Advisory Services Network Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 71.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 3,797 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 9,086 shares with $1.79M value, up from 5,289 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $100.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $232.77. About 790,037 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SMUPF) had a decrease of 81.27% in short interest. SMUPF’s SI was 71,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 81.27% from 380,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 713 days are for SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SMUPF)’s short sellers to cover SMUPF’s short positions. It closed at $7.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Innovative Indl Pptys Inc stake by 4,439 shares to 8,183 valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westrock Co stake by 19,990 shares and now owns 23,297 shares. Fidelity (FTEC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 40,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Richard C Young Ltd accumulated 38,783 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 49,150 shares or 5.49% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 127,126 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 326 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 0.21% or 4,610 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advisors invested in 8,192 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 26,761 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc invested in 0.1% or 22,787 shares. Miller Howard Ny holds 8,991 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.20M shares. Muzinich And Communications Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,317 shares. Trellus Ltd Liability Company holds 5.63% or 15,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Lp owns 10,800 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is -4.12% below currents $232.77 stock price. American Tower had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 7 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target in Monday, May 20 report.

