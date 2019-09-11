Advisory Services Network Has Raised At&T (T) Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) by $3.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 47.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 160,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 495,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 335,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.20M shares traded or 69.52% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 - MOODY'S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 58,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 224,345 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 166,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 43.69 million shares traded or 47.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,526 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

