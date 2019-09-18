Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Stake; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) stake by 81.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 16,800 shares as Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 3,780 shares with $104,000 value, down from 20,580 last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt now has $2.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 473,234 shares traded or 27.99% up from the average. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 66 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 71 sold and reduced stock positions in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 19.49 million shares, down from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Fidelity (FNCL) stake by 62,828 shares to 126,284 valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 45,725 shares and now owns 70,438 shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.

Analysts await Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. APAM’s profit will be $55.25 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,780 shares. 11,180 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Pecaut Co owns 9,596 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 290,331 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Street holds 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) or 1.05M shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) or 32,266 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 10,247 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,462 shares. Hm Payson owns 7,411 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). 64,605 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Prtn. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 46,317 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 56,540 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 286,253 shares.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Origin Asset Management Llp owns 54,360 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 0.35% invested in the company for 314,537 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $46.06M for 10.60 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.