Advisory Services Network Has Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $863,700 as Shares Rose; Park West Asset Management Position in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Trimmed by $12.18 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,930 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 16,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 791,383 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 296,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,923 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 624,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 293,329 shares traded or 60.01% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 8,708 shares to 22,820 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 47,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F. $2.30M worth of stock was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 0.4% or 9,958 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 1.87 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Canal invested 5.9% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 443,061 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Putnam Fl Invest Management has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2,220 shares. Provise Gru Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,187 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hartline Investment Corp has invested 0.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Compton Capital Management Ri holds 0.94% or 7,227 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Adirondack Trust Company accumulated 4,543 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 60,376 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 85,000 shares or 3.33% of the stock.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.91M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $59.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.