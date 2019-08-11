Advisory Services Network Has Lifted By $401,408 Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 392 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 2,149 shares with $2.20 million value, up from 1,757 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.66. About 204,140 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 10.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 243,646 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2.08M shares with $119.35M value, down from 2.32M last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 8.12M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fin Services owns 16,906 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,479 were reported by Comm Of Toledo Na Oh. The Wisconsin-based Madison has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Albion Fincl Ut holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,787 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co accumulated 0.73% or 1.14M shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 408,870 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 3,603 shares. Endowment Mngmt L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,460 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc owns 134,998 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Doliver Advisors Lp stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo invested in 15,029 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 7,355 shares to 233,238 valued at $22.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 340,694 shares and now owns 2.76 million shares. Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) was raised too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. $52,033 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $4400 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.