Advisory Services Network Has Increased Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position; Vectoiq Acquisition (VTIQ) Shorts Raised By 0.13%

Vectoiq Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VTIQ) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. VTIQ’s SI was 151,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 151,100 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Vectoiq Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s short sellers to cover VTIQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 58,100 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 2110.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 4,475 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 4,687 shares with $396,000 value, up from 212 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $12.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 463,825 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company has market cap of $303.22 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,142 are owned by Greenwood Assoc. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank accumulated 3,245 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 36,487 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Strs Ohio reported 158,739 shares. 12 are held by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 182,922 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 11,605 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Next Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 362 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp has 1.21% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Llc holds 0.14% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 18,663 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 5,800 shares stake.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 6,619 shares to 19,724 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Inc (DVYE) stake by 13,206 shares and now owns 55,371 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was reduced too.