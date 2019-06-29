Advisory Services Network Has Increased Its Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Holding by $472,950; Gradient Investments Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 38.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 52,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,167 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 137,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 478,065 shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has declined 16.26% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 45,247 shares to 25,646 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 22,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,050 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETV: Tech Heavy Holdings With A High Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constructing A High Income, Lower Risk CEF Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2014. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getting MLP Exposure Into The High-Income, Sustainable-Capital Portfolio: AMZA – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Creating A Shopping List For Covered Call Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 820,033 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 873,880 shares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 2.46M shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,204 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 449,708 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 184,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 186,313 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,643 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Mariner Inv Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.69% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 52,027 shares. 190,167 are owned by Advisory Ser Network Ltd. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.71M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Stephens Ar accumulated 0% or 11,740 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,276 shares to 28,200 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Palladium Etf T by 5,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Microsoft’s Azure Is Closing In On Amazon Web Services – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Google’s New Video Game Service Challenge Sony (SNE) & Microsoft (MSFT)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.