Advisory Services Network Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.74 Million; Boston Partners Raised Sony (SNE) Position by $27.36 Million as Shares Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 12,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 48,894 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 61,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Boston Partners increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 651,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.79 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 1.23 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation receives a favorable Final Determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 24/04/2018 – Sony Square NYC to Showcase A(i)R Hockey, Sony’s Augmented Reality Air Hockey Game; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 70,800 shares to 609,519 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 773,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 27,255 shares to 89,804 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

