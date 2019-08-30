Advisory Services Network Has Cut Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $626,350 as Share Price Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Stake in Continental Bldg Prods Com (CBPX) by $13.31 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 25,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1,579 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 26,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 259,801 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc Com (CBPX) by 81.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 554,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 123,059 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 677,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 183,229 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,825 shares to 124,269 shares, valued at $23.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 56,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,990 are owned by Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Street reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Financial Bank Of The West invested in 0.02% or 8,264 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 198,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Comm has invested 0.11% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Laurion LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 30,233 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 31,322 shares. Utah Retirement reported 36,608 shares stake. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 8.84 million shares. Miller Howard Investments owns 189,819 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 9,564 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 52,384 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability reported 89,927 shares stake. Alps Advisors holds 15,047 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company holds 562,972 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 69,307 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 401,098 shares. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 51,215 shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 51,334 shares.

