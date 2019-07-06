Advisory Services Network Has Cut Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding By $347,508; Town Sports International Holdings Has 1.57 Sentiment

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) stake by 80.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 19,306 shares as Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 4,669 shares with $86,000 value, down from 23,975 last quarter. Kimco Rlty Corp now has $7.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 36 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 23 sold and decreased their holdings in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Town Sports International Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 25 New Position: 11.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for 2.71 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 8.50 million shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.26% invested in the company for 460,641 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.05% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,239 shares.

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $63.21 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Among 2 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kimco Realty had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.04% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). World Asset Management reported 32,454 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 13,326 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 735,018 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim owns 1.81M shares. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 580 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Prudential Finance Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 15.83M shares stake. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 142,886 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 25,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 455,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.55% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.94M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 51,982 shares to 57,268 valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 19,086 shares and now owns 49,331 shares. Ishares Tr (ITA) was raised too.