Advisory Services Network Decreased Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $305,325; Ubs Oconnor Upped Stake in Agree Re (ADC) as Shares Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 10,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 15,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Agree Re (ADC) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 billion, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Agree Re for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 184,475 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. The insider RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $63,680 was bought by Erlich Craig.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.05% or 274,394 shares. Vanguard Group holds 5.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 14,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 18,586 shares. Amp Limited reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 465,750 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 78,729 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,684 shares. 68,812 were reported by Lasalle Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Raymond James Fin Advsrs reported 20,029 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 62,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 113,638 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla In (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45,900 shares to 26,700 shares, valued at $233.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity L (NYSE:ELS) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Intl (Prn).

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Agree Realty Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Agree Realty Announces Sale-Leaseback Transaction With Sherwin-Williams – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agree Realty Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Agree Realty Announces Record 2018 Investment Activity – PRNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A New ETF For An Untapped Real Estate Market – Benzinga” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,862 shares to 27,511 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 10,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,386 shares. Community Retail Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 700 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,558 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.1% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 659,162 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,606 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 176,290 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.4% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Charter Com reported 5,008 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.55% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 30,835 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 6,818 shares. 58,969 are owned by Patten & Patten Tn. Brown Advisory Securities Llc owns 0.18% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,895 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunTrust Banks Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.