Advisory Services Network Cut Meredith (MDP) Stake by $317,680; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Lowered Holding by $308,490 as Stock Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 648 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 300,078 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 04/05/2018 – MediaPost: 150 Possible Buyers Line Up For Meredith Titles; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH COMPLETES SALE OF TIME INC. UK TO EPIRIS; 09/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.545 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 17.53M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 0% or 33,728 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 125,368 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 40,120 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ariel Invs Lc reported 1.40 million shares stake. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 423 shares. Illinois-based Css Ltd Co Il has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Trexquant Inv LP reported 12,713 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 206,588 shares. Macquarie holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 671,583 shares. Raymond James And invested 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd accumulated 9,916 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amg Funds Ltd Com has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Raymond James Trust Na has 5,942 shares. Iowa Financial Bank holds 0.3% or 11,650 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 19,324 shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meredith Corporation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Showcase New Programming Powered By Its Predictive Intelligence At 2019 NewFronts – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Mexico Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution NYSE:MXF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,972 shares to 35,906 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 20,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).