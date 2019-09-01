Advisory Services Network Cut Its Stamps Com (STMP) Holding by $442,260 as Stock Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 81.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 1,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 6,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 346,281 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (JKG) by 9,758 shares to 12,569 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares to 362,968 shares, valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.