Advisory Services Network Boosted Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $791,362 as Valuation Rose; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Its Stake by $972,015

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 7,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 9,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.67 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Announce an Academic Collaboration with University of Oxford to Investigate the Effects of Empagliflozin in People with Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardi; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Net $1.22B

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 105.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 71,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 140,086 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 68,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 1.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 262,238 shares to 291,038 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 527,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,786 shares to 3,792 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 19,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,297 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

