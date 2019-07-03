Advisory Research Upped Wpx Energy (WPX) Position; Gartner (IT)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 151 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 161 cut down and sold their stock positions in Gartner Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 87.48 million shares, down from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gartner Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 123 Increased: 103 New Position: 48.

Advisory Research Inc increased Wpx Energy Incorporated (WPX) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 668,662 shares as Wpx Energy Incorporated (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 5.74 million shares with $75.28 million value, up from 5.07 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Incorporated now has $4.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 3.79M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased Emerald Expositions Events Inc stake by 139,219 shares to 854,432 valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Plains Gp Holdings Lp stake by 800,415 shares and now owns 2.11 million shares. Avnet Incorporated (NYSE:AVT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WPX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $646 activity. The insider Gaspar Clay M bought $646.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap owns 34,154 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp accumulated 581,347 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 36.77 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 179,493 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 699,634 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 1,980 shares. 10,628 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsr. State Street has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Limited has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 22,500 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP reported 0.15% stake. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability accumulated 71,890 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.08% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 31,949 shares or 6.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.34% invested in the company for 6.75 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.11% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.80 million shares.

The stock increased 1.68% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.84. About 227,307 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (IT) has risen 13.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 18/05/2018 – McAfee Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Access Security Brokers; 15/05/2018 – Liqid Recognized as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Infrastructure by Gartner for Composable Infrastructure Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: Lower Shipments in Asia/Pacific and U.S. Dragged Down Global Results; 08/05/2018 – Software AG Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP, Lenovo, Dell Accounted for 56.9% of 1Q Global PC Shipments Vs 54.5% 1Q 2017; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 06/03/2018 – CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 16/05/2018 – CloudJumper Mentioned in 2018 Gartner Unified Workspaces “Cool Vendors” Report; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 14.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.03 per share. IT’s profit will be $107.23M for 35.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.45% EPS growth.