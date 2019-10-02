Advisory Research Upped Its Stellus Capital Investment Cor (SCM) Holding by $397,930; Stock Price Rose; Motco Lifted Its Position in Southern Co. (SO) as Stock Rose

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Cor (SCM) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 30,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 82,471 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Stellus Capital Investment Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 123,514 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Motco increased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 180.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,847 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, up from 4,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 2.96M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Advisor Llc has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackenzie Corporation invested in 46,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 25,410 shares. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Georgia-based Willis Inv Counsel has invested 1.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 7,130 shares stake. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.3% or 10.02M shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,309 shares. Nbt National Bank N A New York invested in 33,279 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 126,508 shares. National Bank Of Mellon owns 12.13 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 51 were accumulated by First Personal Serv. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 16,179 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX) by 124,771 shares to 124,170 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,628 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8,548 shares to 162,066 shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 225,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79M shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.06, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold SCM shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.56 million shares or 8.32% less from 2.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancshares De holds 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 700 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 11,655 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Advisory Research has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 4,669 shares. Eagle Glob owns 0.01% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 12,820 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 45,100 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 1,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Muzinich And Communication reported 275,709 shares. Freestone Holdings Ltd Liability Co accumulated 96,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt holds 39,959 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 20,685 shares. Confluence Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 468,110 shares.

