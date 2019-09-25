Advisory Research Trimmed Its Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by $869,022; Sands Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Market Valuation Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 15,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 662,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.87M, down from 678,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 910,248 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 156.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 133,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 219,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.10 million, up from 85,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 521,798 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 158,834 shares to 5.91 million shares, valued at $1.21 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 221,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.24M shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 8,200 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 340,292 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Lc invested in 0% or 650 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 2,634 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 97,498 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 256,809 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 79,376 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 101,794 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 53,854 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hartford Mgmt Co stated it has 18,065 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 102,000 were reported by Nomura Inc. Franklin Resource reported 0.28% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Panagora Asset reported 13,871 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Svcs Corporation has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 466 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Parkside State Bank & invested in 0.03% or 1,686 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 564,106 shares. D E Shaw & Inc, New York-based fund reported 781,180 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.46% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 23,537 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1.12 million shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 2,100 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Lc invested in 120,537 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Nomura Incorporated holds 0.01% or 31,268 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 661,178 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,682 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Incorporated (NYSE:TNET) by 15,996 shares to 32,897 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp The (NYSE:HHC) by 67,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.61 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.